QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.7% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.53. 962,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106,482. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.