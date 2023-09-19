Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Asset Planning Corporation’s Largest Position

Asset Planning Corporation boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VEA opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.