EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,365 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,351 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day moving average is $97.60. The stock has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

