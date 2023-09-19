Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sterling Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,761,906. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

