Sciencast Management LP Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 233.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE KO opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $251.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

