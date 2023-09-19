First National Bank of South Miami Sells 1,655 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2023

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSAFree Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,528 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Comcast were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $188.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.