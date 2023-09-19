First National Bank of South Miami Sells 1,655 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,528 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Comcast were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $188.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comcast
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 2 Beauty Stocks Beaten By the Ugly Stick But Ready to Rally
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Got Nuclear? Three Stocks To Play Energy’s Next Frontier
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- The Top 4 Utilities for Value, Yield, and Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.