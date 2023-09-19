Cardinal Capital Management Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 514.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085,365 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 9,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after buying an additional 3,158,005 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $102.07 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

