Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,573,000 after purchasing an additional 892,130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,812,000 after buying an additional 420,888 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.89. 56,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

