American National Bank Purchases 61 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $277.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.27 and its 200 day moving average is $286.22. The firm has a market cap of $202.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.