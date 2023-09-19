Herbst Group LLC Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Herbst Group LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

AXP stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.67. The company had a trading volume of 294,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.63. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

