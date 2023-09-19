Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 277 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of RTX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

RTX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $74.71. 3,229,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,460. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.86.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

