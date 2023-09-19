iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,730.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,386,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after buying an additional 1,310,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after buying an additional 1,181,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 672.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after buying an additional 766,995 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.23. 5,616,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,576,199. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

