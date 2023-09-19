Keel Point LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.12. 200,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,509. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.95 and a 200 day moving average of $260.24.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.