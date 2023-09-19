Constitution Capital LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.18. 4,490,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,288,209. The firm has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

