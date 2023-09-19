Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 924 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU remained flat at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,811. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.