Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $771,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 959.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 63,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 411,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 67,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 23,518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,186,344 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

