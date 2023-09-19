Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.8% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.25.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.52. The stock had a trading volume of 447,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,821. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The firm has a market cap of $208.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

