Berkshire Bank Has $776,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW opened at $237.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $180.27 and a one year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

