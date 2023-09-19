General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $224.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

