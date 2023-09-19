JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

