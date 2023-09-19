Howard Financial Services LTD. Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,494. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

