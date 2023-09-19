Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 15,903 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,903 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $42,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,458. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.