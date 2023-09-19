Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.97. 72,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,472. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

