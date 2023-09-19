Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,267 shares of company stock valued at $164,793,283. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.94 on Tuesday, reaching $413.19. 291,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $401.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

