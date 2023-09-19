Beacon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after buying an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.94. 1,046,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

