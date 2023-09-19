Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,328. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.35. The firm has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

