Keel Point LLC Acquires 22,595 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,595 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,445 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $118,450,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,592,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

