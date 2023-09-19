Sciencast Management LP Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,728 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $112.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.