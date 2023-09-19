Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 6.1% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $143.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.