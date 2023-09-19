Sciencast Management LP Buys 2,679 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sciencast Management LP increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $144.90 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average of $133.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.