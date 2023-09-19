Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 4,502 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BA opened at $204.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.09. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.