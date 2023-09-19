iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lessened its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.