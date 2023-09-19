EWG Elevate Inc. Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Boeing by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $205.20 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.09.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

