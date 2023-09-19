International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

IBM stock opened at $145.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $132.20 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

