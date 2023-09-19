WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 6,124 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.22. The company had a trading volume of 237,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,588. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

