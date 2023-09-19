Beacon Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.3% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Walmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.52. The company had a trading volume of 550,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,286. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $440.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $90,102,634.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,117,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,025,025,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

