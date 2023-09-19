iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJR opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

