The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Increased by American National Bank

American National Bank lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,522,000 after buying an additional 134,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $252.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.72%.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

