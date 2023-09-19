Keel Point LLC Has $28.47 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,818. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.93.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

