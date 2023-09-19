First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 280,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,768. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.