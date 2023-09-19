iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 103,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 139,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.23. 440,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,371. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.15.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

