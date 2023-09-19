Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Holdings Lifted by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.88. 25,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,229. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

