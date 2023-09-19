Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT remained flat at $119.34 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,649. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.09 and a 200 day moving average of $142.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

