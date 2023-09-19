Keel Point LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $38.84. 5,144,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,976,035. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

