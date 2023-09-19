Covenant Asset Management LLC Buys 140 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.80. The company had a trading volume of 339,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $129.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.