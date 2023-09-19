Covenant Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,304 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herbst Group LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 8.3% during the second quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 6.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 6.5% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $18,784,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.06.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.91. 2,442,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,474,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.86.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

