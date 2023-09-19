Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.38. The stock had a trading volume of 50,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.33. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

