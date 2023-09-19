Lantz Financial LLC Buys 42 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.44.

Netflix Stock Up 0.0 %

Netflix stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.49. 412,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,968,623. The business has a fifty day moving average of $430.91 and a 200 day moving average of $384.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.