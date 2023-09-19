SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $445,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.42.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

