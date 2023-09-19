Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.45 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 2.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,784,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in RTX by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of RTX by 15.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,939. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.86.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

